Brann inn að beini en er í dag sátt í eigin skinni

#behindthescars Sacha “At 9 years of age a simple walk to the shops to buy sweets ended up in me going from a “normal” 9 year old active child, to a shell of a person trapped in a coma for 3 months, and hospitalised for 2 years. The press named me “The girl who became the human fire ball”. A simple mistake of being in the wrong place at the wrong time resulted in a petrol container exploding that changed my life forever. 60+ operations to rebuild my body has resulted in me here today. As a female in my 20s in a society consumed by image, this gives me a platform to shout that imperfections are also beautiful. My scars tell my story of struggle and heartache – that has only resulted in the beautiful woman I am today. My scares are my reminder of survival. Not everybody is lucky enough to have markings of where my character was built, and who I am today was welded.” @saachaxx