Sóðar og dónar í háloftunum – Gengur þú svona illa um flugvélar ?

Fyrrverandi flugfreyjan Shawn Kathleen var orðið svo misboðið af hegðun og umgengni farþega í flugvélum að hún bjó til síðu á Instagram til að afhjúpa verstu siðleysingjana.
„Mér fannst að ég þyrfti að viðra óánægju mína með alla þá klikkuðu hluti sem gerast um borð í flugvélum.“ Nú fær hún sendar myndir og myndskeið frá hneyksluðum ferðalöngum og öðrum flugfreyjum sem hún birtir á Instagram síðunni Passenger Shaming .
Í samtali við Jeffery Peirs, The Points Guy, sagði Shawn að það væri í miklu uppáhaldi hjá henni að fletta hulunni af því hvernig fólk leyfir sér að koma fram við starfsfólk.
„Ég á nokkur myndbönd af farþegum þar sem þeir eru að ýta eða öskra á flugþjóna út af slæmu veðri. Flugþjónar stjórna ekki veðrinu. Ég veit ekki hvort fólk gerir sér grein fyrir því, en það er ekki eitthvað sem við getum. Við stýrum líka hvorki tækniatriðum né flugvélinni.“
Margar myndir eru af farþegum sem troða berum fótunum út fyrir sætisbökin, upp á bakka, ja bara út um allt. Margar sýna sóðalega umgengni, drasl í sætum og á gólfum, notaðar bleyjur, notaðir smokkar, matarleifar jafnvel þvag skilið eftir í pokum eða flöskum.
Margir farþegar virðast telja flugferðina vera ágætis tækifæri til að snyrta á sér fæturna, jafnvel til að klippa á sér hárið og sumir láta sér fátt um finnast og viðra kynfærin í háloftunum. Myndir þú vilja deila flugvél með þessum flugdónum ?
Við vörum við efni sumra eftirfarandi mynda !
View this post on Instagram
Shout out to all the fab moms out there ❤ HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!!! ✈🌸🌺🌻🌼🌷🌹✈ • • • • • #happymothersday #hmd #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #flightgoals #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #frequentflier
View this post on Instagram
TAKE MONDAY BY THE BALLS!! #happymonday ✈️😂🍆💦🙏🏼🤡 #peepeesonplanes 🤣 #FUNDAYMONDAY #passengershaming #crewlife ••• STORY: A passenger was tied up and dragged off a plane after he stripped off and performed a sex act on himself while watching porn before attacking a stewardess, according to reports. The 20-year-old, reportedly from Bangladesh, shed his clothes, whipped out his laptop and began watching sex films shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to local media. Credit: @thesun • • • #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife
View this post on Instagram
2019 coming in WARM! 98.6 degrees, to be exact… 😂 [Not. Apple. Juice.]✈️🍎🍆💦 WHAT IN THE GERARD DEPARDIEU IS GOING ON #urinetrouble • • • #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #instagramaviation #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier
View this post on Instagram
Piss off, Monday. ✈️🍆💦 #someonepissedinabag #onaplane 😂🤷🏼♀️ • • • #passengershaming #NOPE #instagramaviation #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier
View this post on Instagram
#ThrowbackThursday to that time someone pissed in a lavatory sink. #NEVERFORGET #goodtimes #pisstake #TBT ✈️😂🌧🌊🍆🎖💔#goldenshower 🚿• • • • • #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife
View this post on Instagram
Legit #DAYOFTHEDEAD shit right huuuur! #savage #pukefest ✈️🙏🏼💀🤢📝#lovenotes ❤️ • • • #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you just need to take a #sinkshit because you can’t be bothered to turn around and sit down. ✈️💩🚽😂🤷🏼♀️🚨🙏🏼 #poopingissoexhausting 😓 [📸: @atomictravels] #HOLYSHIT • • • #passengershaming #poop #NOPE #instagramaviation #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier