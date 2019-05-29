Áhorfendur orðlausir vegna nýrrar hryllingsmyndar á Netflix

Þeir sem elska að horfa á góðar hrollvekjur ættu ekki að láta nýjustu myndina úr smiðju Netflix fram hjá sér fara. Myndin sem um ræðir heitir The Perfection og er óhætt að segja að hún hafi fengið nokkuð umtal á samfélagsmiðlum síðustu daga.

Leikstjóri myndarinnar heitir Richard Shepard en hann hefur leikstýrt þáttum á borð við Girls og Criminal Minds auk þess að koma að leikstjórn 30 Rock og Ugly Betty.

Myndin segir frá ungri konu, Charlotte að nafni, sem þykir býsna efnileg tónlistarkona. Óhugnanlegir hlutir fara að gerast þegar hún endurnýjar kynnin við gamla vinkonu, Elizabeth, sem líkt og Charlotte leggur stund á tónlistarnám.

Myndin hefur fengið ágæta dóma hjá gagnrýnendum og er, þegar þetta er skrifað, með einkunnina 84% á kvikmynda- og sjónvarpsvefnum Rotten Tomatoes.

Hér að neðan má sjá nokkur tíst frá þeim sem hafa séð myndina og neðst má sjá stiklu úr myndinni.

#ThePerfection was a wholly fucked up movie, and I mean that in a good way. I screamed, my skin crawled, and I didn’t expect any of that.

The cinematography was phenomenal. The directions it took blew my mind. That said, it should have a

CONTENT WARNING SPOILER rape imagery. — Caitlin the Constant #SPNFamily #PorVida (@squeevening) May 25, 2019

The Perfection on Netflix is one of those movies where along the way you have to pause and ask yourself what the fuck are you really watching? pic.twitter.com/nLKHyb9nV0 — b z a (@DonWantSmoke) May 25, 2019

#ThePerfection is wild, yet so mesmerizing, that you simply can’t look away. When you think it’s going one way, BOOM, it slaps in the face and tells you „no, we’re going in a whole other direction.“ Whether you love it or hate it. This is something you have see to believe. pic.twitter.com/9wf3eMlqvX — Ronald Smith (@Just_Ron10) May 25, 2019

The Perfection was literally Black Swan meets Get Out meets The Human Centipede on crack — Gaby (@itsgabypanetti) May 25, 2019

THE PERFECTION. Dear fans of horror-thriller-mindfuck films. I’ve got a movie for you. Don’t read the synopsis. It’s not Ramadan friendly and don’t watch it while eating. As with other films of this genre, focus on the details and subtle clues#RekomenFilem pic.twitter.com/EodfetgeEt — Rekomen Filem (@RekomenByAsrul) May 26, 2019