fbpx
Miðvikudagur 29.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Kaffistofan

Hver er vondi kallinn?

Orðið á götunni

Fuck it

Pressan
Pressan

Áhorfendur orðlausir vegna nýrrar hryllingsmyndar á Netflix

Ritstjórn Pressunnar
Miðvikudaginn 29. maí 2019 18:49

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Þeir sem elska að horfa á góðar hrollvekjur ættu ekki að láta nýjustu myndina úr smiðju Netflix fram hjá sér fara. Myndin sem um ræðir heitir The Perfection og er óhætt að segja að hún hafi fengið nokkuð umtal á samfélagsmiðlum síðustu daga.

Leikstjóri myndarinnar heitir Richard Shepard en hann hefur leikstýrt þáttum á borð við Girls og Criminal Minds auk þess að koma að leikstjórn 30 Rock og Ugly Betty.

Myndin segir frá ungri konu, Charlotte að nafni, sem þykir býsna efnileg tónlistarkona. Óhugnanlegir hlutir fara að gerast þegar hún endurnýjar kynnin við gamla vinkonu, Elizabeth, sem líkt og Charlotte leggur stund á tónlistarnám.

Myndin hefur fengið ágæta dóma hjá gagnrýnendum og er, þegar þetta er skrifað, með einkunnina 84% á kvikmynda- og sjónvarpsvefnum Rotten Tomatoes.

Hér að neðan má sjá nokkur tíst frá þeim sem hafa séð myndina og neðst má sjá stiklu úr myndinni.

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Pressan
Fyrir 59 mínútum
Áhorfendur orðlausir vegna nýrrar hryllingsmyndar á Netflix
Pressan
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Háskólakennari í Danmörku gaf öllum nemendum sínum hæstu einkunn – Var rekinn
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Hlaut heilaskaða eftir óvenjulegt atvik í Disney World
Pressan
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Fyrsti lax sumarsins á land á laugardaginn
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
14 ára piltur sturlaðist í tölvuleik og stakk vin sinn til bana
Pressan
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Kuldalegt við Mývatn
Pressan
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Poppstjarna lést í flugslysi
Pressan
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum
Konur eru hamingjusamari án karla og barna – „Ef þú ert kona, slepptu því að giftast“

Mest lesið

Segir að Skúli muni aldrei koma nálægt flugrekstri aftur – Hann fékk rangan mann upp á móti sér
Sjómennirnir Halldór Gústaf og Gunnar Þór hafa verið reknir
Þriðji skipverjinn á Bíldsey líka rekinn – Árni „Biddu“ barði matsveininn: „Aðeins Guð getur dæmt mig“
Þrír sænskir stjórnmálamenn segja af sér – Birtu „hópkynlífsmynd“
Kærastan er saklaus en þarf að taka við áreiti: Þetta voru skilaboðin á bílnum hennar

Ekki missa af

Enn eitt hneykslið í Eurovision – Nú beinast spjótin að Rússum – Mistökin gætu hafa gjörbreytt úrslitunum
Klúrir svikahrappar leika Íslendinga grátt – „Umh, þetta er ekki ég – Þið sjáið það“
Ekki þurrt auga í salnum eftir flutning einhverfs og blinds manns: „Ég get ekki hætt að gráta“
Karlmenn verða líka fyrir kynferðisofbeldi – „Ég vaknaði við að getnaðarlimur minn var í munni ókunnugrar konu“
Bónorðið kom Hönnu Rún í opna skjöldu – Giftist átrúnaðargoðinu sínu: „Ótrúlegt hvernig lífið er“
Sigurður fann illa farinn hund í kofa – Sagan snertir við fólki: „Það runnu á mig tvær grímur þegar hann var kominn til okkar“
Irma í hópi þeirra hundrað áhrifamestu
Svindlað á fyrrum leikmanni Liverpool: Hélt að hann væri að fara á úrslitaleikinn
Mynd: Sjáðu rútu Liverpool festast fyrir utan stóra sviðið
Klúrir svikahrappar leika Íslendinga grátt – „Umh, þetta er ekki ég – Þið sjáið það“
Pressan
Fyrir 13 klukkutímum
Varð ein ríkasta kona heims þegar hún skildi við eiginmann sinn – Nú ætlar hún að gefa helming auðsins
Pressan
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum

Gúglaði hvernig ætti að fremja morð og myrti eiginkonuna síðan

Gúglaði hvernig ætti að fremja morð og myrti eiginkonuna síðan
Pressan
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
Átti aldrei möguleika eftir að pokinn fór að leka
Pressan
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Var ósmekklegasta safn heims að opna í Bandaríkjunum?
Pressan
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum

42 fangar fundust látnir í brasilískum fangelsum

42 fangar fundust látnir í brasilískum fangelsum
Pressan
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum

Eru skór lykillinn að lausn málsins? Hvar er Anne-Elisabeth?

Eru skór lykillinn að lausn málsins? Hvar er Anne-Elisabeth?
Pressan
Í gær
Íbúar í þessum bæ gætu orðið fyrstu loftslagsflóttamenn Bretlands
Pressan
Í gær

Þrír sænskir stjórnmálamenn segja af sér – Birtu „hópkynlífsmynd“

Þrír sænskir stjórnmálamenn segja af sér – Birtu „hópkynlífsmynd“
Pressan
Í gær
Ráðherra segir af sér: Lét seinka flugvélinni um 38 mínútur
Í gær
Laxinn snemma á ferðinni
Í gær
Fjöldi veiðimanna  við Hreðavatn
Pressan
Í gær

Karlmenn verða líka fyrir kynferðisofbeldi – „Ég vaknaði við að getnaðarlimur minn var í munni ókunnugrar konu“

Karlmenn verða líka fyrir kynferðisofbeldi – „Ég vaknaði við að getnaðarlimur minn var í munni ókunnugrar konu“
Pressan
Í gær

Bandarískur fjallgöngumaður lést á Everest – Sá ellefti sem lætur lífið þar á skömmum tíma

Bandarískur fjallgöngumaður lést á Everest – Sá ellefti sem lætur lífið þar á skömmum tíma
Pressan
Í gær
Hnífaárás í Japan – Mörg skólabörn á meðal fórnarlambanna
Pressan
Í gær

Sagði skilið við Votta Jehóva – „Þetta var eins og að vera í eigin jarðarför“

Sagði skilið við Votta Jehóva – „Þetta var eins og að vera í eigin jarðarför“
Pressan
Í gær
15 létust í átökum í brasilísku fangelsi
Pressan
Í gær
Heimurinn stóð á öndinni yfir undarlegum lágtíðnihljóðum á síðasta ári – Nú er ráðgátan leyst
Pressan
Í gær

Andamamman gleður íbúa dvalarheimilisins á sama tíma á hverju ári

Andamamman gleður íbúa dvalarheimilisins á sama tíma á hverju ári
Pressan
Í gær

Getur misst læknaleyfið – Bað múslímska konu að fjarlægja andlitsslæðuna

Getur misst læknaleyfið – Bað múslímska konu að fjarlægja andlitsslæðuna
Pressan
Í gær
Rappari grunaður um mansal: Sagður hafa neytt stúlkurnar í vændi
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Heimilislaus kona barin til dauða í Ástralíu – Sú tuttugasta sem er myrt á þessu ári
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

Fimm ára stúlka hvarf sporlaust: Nú hefur frændi hennar verið handtekinn

Fimm ára stúlka hvarf sporlaust: Nú hefur frændi hennar verið handtekinn
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Líkhúsin ráða ekki við fjöldann – Metfjöldi morða í Mexíkó
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Eldfimar upplýsingar um Martin Luther King birtar – Var hann ekki allur þar sem hann var séður?
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hættulegustu tölvuvírusar heims eru til sölu fyrir eina milljón dollara
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

Breytt staða á Evrópuþinginu – Evrópusinnar vörðu stöðu sína en valdahlutföllin á þinginu eru breytt

Breytt staða á Evrópuþinginu – Evrópusinnar vörðu stöðu sína en valdahlutföllin á þinginu eru breytt
Pressan
Fyrir 4 dögum

Sannkallað kraftaverk – Fannst á lífi eftir að hafa verið týnd út í skógi í meira en tvær vikur

Sannkallað kraftaverk – Fannst á lífi eftir að hafa verið týnd út í skógi í meira en tvær vikur
Pressan
Fyrir 4 dögum
Er hamingjusaman hóran fundin?- „Ég er ekki fórnarlamb“