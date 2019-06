Féll í skóla en græðir nú milljónir – Nítján ára drengur keyrir um á lúxusbílum og flýgur í einkaþotum – Svona fór hann að þessu

View this post on Instagram

17 years old I was working myself to death for £6.50 an hour 🙃 . Now at 19 years old things have changed, I have my dream car, a lovely apartment, I’m able to treat my family 🙏 . This isn’t me trying to sell you something, just me showing that if you do work hard and work on something you truly believe in you will succeed 🥇 . Feel free to give me a follow so I can share my journey, I will reply to any questions you may have! Looking for motivated people to work along side me every day 💥 . Sorry I’m not looking at the camera 😂🤣