Þriðjudagur 02.júlí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Hver er vondi kallinn?

Áskorunin sem er að gera allt vitlaust – Conor McGregor, Jason Statham og John Mayer hafa tekið þátt

Jón Þór Stefánsson
Þriðjudaginn 2. júlí 2019 13:43

Internet-æðin hafa verið nokkur í gegnum tíðina. Það muna ábyggilega flestir eftir Ísfötu-áskoruninni, Kanil-áskoruninni og planka-áskoruninni.

Nýjasta æðið, sem fer líkt og eldur um sinu um netið, snýst um að sparka tappa af flösku og það með hringsparki.

Nú þegar hafa stórstjörnur á borð við John Mayer, Jason Statham og Conor McGregor tekið þátt í æðinu.

Það var fjaðurvigtarmeistari UFC, Max Holloway sem kom áskoruninni í sviðsljósið, þegar hann sparkaði tappa af flösku á föstudag.

Max Holloway skoraði á bandaríska tónlistarmanninn John Mayer, sem tók henni með miklum sóma.

John Mayer skoraði síðan á bresku hasar-stjörnuna Jason Statham sem tókst ætlunarverkið og það með miklum tilþrifum.

Írski bardagakappinn Conor McGregor hefur nú líka sparkað í tappa, en hann skorar á fyrrverandi andstæðing sinn boxarann Floyd Mayweather til að gera slíkt hið sama.

Einnig hafa nokkrar skemmtilegar útgáfur af áskoruninni litið dagsins ljós, en hér að neðan má sjá nokkrar þeirra.

Vildi hljóðeinangrað herbergi á heimili sitt – sama hvað það kostaði

12 manna bresk fjölskylda gekk til liðs við Íslamska ríkið – Eru öll látin

Geymdi filmurnar í 40 ár – Nú getur hann grætt milljónir á þeim

Geitungabú á stærð við smábíl – Illviðráðanlegt vandamál

Bandaríkin ætla ekki að leggja frekari tolla á kínverskar vörur

11 ára gamalt kynlífshneyksli gæti valdið nýjum utanríkisráðherra Dana vandræðum

Óvænt bréf til þúsunda Svía frá hernum – Tilkynna að ökutæki viðtakenda verði tekin í þjónustu hersins

Magnús Þór veiddi fyrsta laxinn í Tungufljóti

Örlagasaga Fílamannsins – Álitinn vanskapningur – Dreymdi um það eitt að lifa lífinu eins og aðrir

Hvers vegna þarftu að fara á klósettið eftir að hafa drukkið kaffi? Svarið liggur ekki á lausu

Bjargaði lífi 18 mánaða sonar síns með ótrúlegum viðbrögðum – Sjáðu myndbandið

Hámarkshraði á hraðbrautum í Evrópu lækkaður um helgina

