Áskorunin sem er að gera allt vitlaust – Conor McGregor, Jason Statham og John Mayer hafa tekið þátt

Internet-æðin hafa verið nokkur í gegnum tíðina. Það muna ábyggilega flestir eftir Ísfötu-áskoruninni, Kanil-áskoruninni og planka-áskoruninni.
Nýjasta æðið, sem fer líkt og eldur um sinu um netið, snýst um að sparka tappa af flösku og það með hringsparki.
Nú þegar hafa stórstjörnur á borð við John Mayer, Jason Statham og Conor McGregor tekið þátt í æðinu.
Það var fjaðurvigtarmeistari UFC, Max Holloway sem kom áskoruninni í sviðsljósið, þegar hann sparkaði tappa af flösku á föstudag.
Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV
He accepted @BlessedMMA‘s challenge! 😱👀
(via @JohnMayer) pic.twitter.com/B3l8jGWWKU
Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.
I’ll take it from here.
I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/9IrFUXyehx
After seeing the @blessedmma challenge I not only decided to give it a go, but to raise the bar in opening a @monsterenergy can 😈.
Sorry Max. I remember the first time I threw a spinning kick 🤣. #monsterenergy #bottlecapchallenge #shitjustgotreal pic.twitter.com/020oJaLTTt
Yo @BlessedMMA! Got you beat bro. Where’s my trip to Hawaii? 💪🤙#bottlecapchallenge #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/M0uQT4xE3A
when i try it pic.twitter.com/12ybP1Vkji
